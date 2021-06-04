Left Menu

Rear Adm Kapil Mohan Dhir takes over as Joint Secretary in Military Affairs

The officer has rich experience of Ministry of Defence, having worked in various capacities at Naval Headquarters, as well as Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 15:34 IST
Rear Admiral Kapil Mohan Dhir has taken over as the Joint Secretary (Navy &Defence Staff) in the Department of Military Affairs. He is the first Armed Forces officer to a tenant this assignment. He is an alumnus of National Defence Academy Khadakwasla, Pune and was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 01 Jan 1985.

He is the Senior most Serving Marine Commando (MARCOS) and has served in frontline afloat and ashore assignments including Command of the premier MARCOS establishment, INS Abhimanyu, Indian Naval warships INS Khanjar and INS Rana, and peacekeeping missions both within and outside the country, including 'Op Pawan' and 'Op Jupiter'. He has held important operational and staff appointments, which include Fleet Operations Officer of Eastern Fleet and Commodore in charge of Workup, Indian Naval Workup Team (INWT), Kochi.

The officer has rich experience of Ministry of Defence, having worked in various capacities at Naval Headquarters, as well as Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff. As ACIDS (PP&FS) in the HQIDS, he played an important role in taking forward Govt's focus on 'ease-of-doing business', as well as the 'Make in India' initiative by streamlining acquisition processes with a greater focus on indigenisation. Being the architect of major policies, some of his contributions inter-alia include 'Strategic Partnership (SP) Model, revised 'Make-II' and 'Make-III' procedures, as well as the 'Positive Indigenisation List'. He has also furthered tri-service integration in Capability Development, besides introducing a systemic approach to defence planning.

He is a graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and National Defence College, New Delhi.

He is also a recipient of the 'VishistSeva Medal' and the 'AtiVishishtSeva Medal' for distinguished service.

(With Inputs from PIB)

