Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Friday increased Rs 3 to Rs 2,896 per quintal in the futures trade, as speculators created fresh positions driven by a firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in June traded up by Rs 3, or 0.10 per cent, to Rs 2,896 per quintal with an open interest of 46,780 lots.

Advertisement

Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)