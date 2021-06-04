AEML offers green tariff to consumers in Mumbai

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) on Friday announced to offer green tariff to its consumers in Mumbai.

Under the first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, its consumers opting for the green tariff structure will receive 'green power certificate' on a monthly basis with a separate green colour bill indicating separate line item — 'Green Power Tariff', according to a statement.

All consumers, including corporates, industrial, commercial, hotels, restaurants and residential ones, can now switch to green energy.

This initiative has been launched as per the recently introduced framework by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), the statement said.

To enable all consumers to achieve their targets and aspirations for renewable energy along with flexibility, leading power distribution utility AEML is offering green tariff initiative in Mumbai.

An AEML spokesperson said in the statement, ''Adani Electricity's green tariff initiative offers all its consumers the opportunity to be responsible citizens and together contribute to making the world, India, and Mumbai greener and more sustainable.'' This innovative step will be significant for consumers to meet the country's sustainability goals.

AEML urges its consumers to participate in this innovative initiative for a sustainable future, it stated.

The company welcomes all members of RE100, a global initiative bringing together the world's most influential businesses committed to consumption of renewable energy.

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited, part of the diversified Adani Group, is an integrated business of power generation, transmission and retail electricity distribution.

AEML serves over three million customers across Mumbai and its suburbs, meeting about 2,000 megawatts of power demand.

