Farmers to protest outside houses of BJP lawmakers across country on Saturday

Farmers protesting the contentious farm laws will hold demonstrations outside the residences of BJP lawmakers across the country on Saturday, a Bharatiya Kisan Union BKU office-bearer said on Friday.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-06-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 16:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Farmers protesting the contentious farm laws will hold demonstrations outside the residences of BJP lawmakers across the country on Saturday, a Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) office-bearer said on Friday. The protest outside the residences of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and MLAs is to mark the one year of the promulgation of these laws as ordinances by the Centre, the official said.

''The protestors would burn the copies of the legislations outside the residence of BJP MPs and MLAs across the country as a symbolic protest against the Centre,'' BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik told PTI.

''In districts where there is no BJP MP or MLA, the protest would take place outside district magistrate's office,'' he added. The decision for the June 5 protest was taken during a recent meeting of leaders of the farmers' associations and unions which are camping on Delhi borders since November 2020.

Hundreds of farmers are encamped at Delhi's borders demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

However, the government, which has held multiple rounds of formal dialogue with the protestors, has maintained that the laws are pro-farmer.

