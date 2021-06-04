Left Menu

Putin says it is 'myth' Russia not concerned by climate change

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 17:42 IST
Putin says it is 'myth' Russia not concerned by climate change
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday it was a "myth" that Russia was unconcerned by climate change and that Moscow saw things like melting permafrost and coastal erosion as risks.

Russia is a major global producer of natural gas and oil.

Speaking at an annual economic forum in St Petersburg, Putin said Russia was planning to launch "green" bonds. He also defended the use of natural gas, which he said was clean, and should be used during the transition to cleaner energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021