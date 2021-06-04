Putin says it is 'myth' Russia not concerned by climate change
President Vladimir Putin said on Friday it was a "myth" that Russia was unconcerned by climate change and that Moscow saw things like melting permafrost and coastal erosion as risks.
Russia is a major global producer of natural gas and oil.
Speaking at an annual economic forum in St Petersburg, Putin said Russia was planning to launch "green" bonds. He also defended the use of natural gas, which he said was clean, and should be used during the transition to cleaner energy.
