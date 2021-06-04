Sub-inspector shoots himself at Delhi's Pandav Nagar police station

A sub-inspector posted at East Delhi's Pandav Nagar Police Station allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver while on duty on Friday, police said.

Delhi Police said, "An on-duty Sub-Inspector posted in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar police station allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver. Investigation on to ascertain the reason behind the step."

Police are investigating the reason behind the step. (ANI)

