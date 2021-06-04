Left Menu

359 Oxygen Expresses deliver over 24,840 MT of LMO

As many as 359 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey, delivering over 24,840 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in more than 1,463 tankers to various states across the country, the Railways Ministry informed on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 18:41 IST
359 Oxygen Expresses deliver over 24,840 MT of LMO
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 359 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey, delivering over 24,840 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in more than 1,463 tankers to various states across the country, the Railways Ministry informed on Friday. Six more Oxygen Expresses loaded with more than 587 MT of LMO in 30 tankers are also on run.

The southern states of the country have received over 10,000 MT of LMO through these Oxygen Expresses. Among the southern states, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have received over 2,500 MT of oxygen relief each. Assam is also all set to receive its fifth Oxygen Express from Jharkhand with 80 MT LMO in 4 tankers.

The Oxygen Expresses had started their deliveries 38 days back on April 24 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT. Oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses has been delivered to 15 states namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Assam.

"614 MT of oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3797 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 656 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 5826 MT in Delhi, 2135 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 2870 MT in Karnataka, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 2711 MT in Tamil Nadu, 2528 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 225 MT in Punjab, 513 MT in Kerala, 2184 MT in Telangana, 38 MT in Jharkhand and 320 MT in Assam", the ministry informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021