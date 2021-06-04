Left Menu

POWERGRID installs oxygen plant at District Hospital in Jaisalmer

The installed oxygen plant has an 850 Litre/Min capacity, which will augment the public health infrastructure of the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 18:47 IST
The District Hospital had been functioning with about 30 oxygen beds, and with POWERGRID’s effort of installation of Oxygen plant, now all 200 beds are equipped with oxygen support, which shall benefit around 10 lakh people living in and around the Jaisalmer district. Image Credit: Twitter(@pgcilindia)
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna CPSU under the Ministry of Power, Government of India installed an Oxygen Plant at District Hospital, Jaisalmer, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Rajasthan Shri Ashok Gehlot. The plant has been built at an estimated cost of ₹1.11 crore under the CSR initiative. The virtual ceremony was presided by Dr Raghu Sharma, Hon'ble Minister of Medical and Health, Medical Education, Ayurveda and DIPR, Government of Rajasthan in presence of state ministers, functionaries and officials from POWERGRID.

The installed oxygen plant has an 850 Litre/Min capacity, which will augment the public health infrastructure of the state. The District Hospital had been functioning with about 30 oxygen beds, and with POWERGRID's effort of installation of Oxygen plant, now all 200 beds are equipped with oxygen support, which shall benefit around 10 lakh people living in and around the Jaisalmer district.

(With Inputs from PIB)

