Putin accuses U.S. of using dollar as tool of economic, political war
04-06-2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States on Friday of using the dollar as a tool of economic and political war and said Russia may consider settling transactions for oil and gas in other national currencies and the euro.
Speaking at an annual economic forum in St Petersburg, Putin said it would be a serious blow to the U.S. dollar if Russia's oil companies stopped using the currency, but that Moscow did not want to do that.
