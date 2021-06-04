Mother Dairy recycles 7,284 tonnes of used plastic waste till March 2021

Leading milk supplier Mother Dairy on Friday said it has collected and recycled 7,284 tonnes of post-consumer used plastic waste till March this year.

The announcement comes a day before World Environment Day.

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd (MDFVPL) said in a statement that it has collected and recycled/co-processed 7,284 tonnes of post-consumer used plastic waste in the country till March 2021.

The overall volume includes both Multi-Layered Plastic (MLP) and Single Layered Plastic (SLP) waste.

The company started its plastic waste collection and recycling/co-processing initiative in Maharashtra in the financial year 2018-19 under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programme. It scaled up the initiative on the pan-India level for MLP in the financial year 2019-20.

The company has been closely working with leading Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs) for the implementation of the programme.

Mother Dairy said it has been encouraging its consumers to opt for Token Milk (Automated Milk Vending system) at the company's booths in Delhi NCR.

This has eliminated the generation of around 700 tonnes of plastic waste every year.

Mother Dairy said it has initiated a research programme on eco-friendly packaging and has introduced paper trays for curd cups as a replacement for plastic trays which will eliminate the usage of approx.100 tonnes of plastic.

It has replaced all plastic spoons with wooden spoons and eliminated plastic straws provided along with a few dairy products.

Higher consumption for 1-liter milk packs instead of 500 ml has helped the company to eliminate the use of plastic bags/pouches by approx. 240 tonnes annually.

