US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as jobs report tempers inflation worries

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after data showed smaller-than-expected jobs growth in May, easing concerns about the economy running too hot and causing an early tightening of monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41.7 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 34618.69. The S&P 500 rose 13.2 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 4206.05​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 82.7 points, or 0.61%, to 13697.249 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)