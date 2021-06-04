Left Menu

NW Finance commends for dedication to change audit affairs

Rosho said the government is expected to deliver quality and sustainable services that society requires to maintain and improve its welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 19:46 IST
NW Finance commends for dedication to change audit affairs
Rosho also announced that due to the hard work that has been put in by the departments, there is the confidence that in future, more departments can achieve clean audits. Image Credit: Blue Diamond Gallery
  • Country:
  • South Africa

North West Finance MEC Motlalepula Rosho has commended the provincial departments for their dedication and determination to change the audit affairs of the province from worse to better.

This follows the departments' audit outcomes improved from five unqualified opinions during the 2018/19 financial year to eight unqualified opinions during the 2019/20 financial year.

Rosho said the government is expected to deliver quality and sustainable services that society requires to maintain and improve its welfare.

"In order to realise this, it is important to ensure there is compliance and accountability to the systems that are put in place to administer the business of government by officials. Officials must embrace the capacity building initiatives that are provided by the government, as this will improve their skills to match the demands of business in today's world.

"The improvement is an indication that the province will improve in its mandate of delivering required services to its communities and that service delivery protests will lessen. The work done by the provincial treasury in providing mentoring and support to the departments gave a different picture to the audit opinion of the province," Rosho said.

Rosho also announced that due to the hard work that has been put in by the departments, there is the confidence that in future, more departments can achieve clean audits.

"Four departments together with the North West Provincial Legislature were identified for clean audit and are currently undergoing 100% verification of all procurement documentation to identify gaps that could be corrected by management.

"During this process, capacity building and training were provided continuously in the form of virtual workshops, telephonic support, reviewing of interim and annually financial statements by the Office of the Provincial Accountant General and Provincial Internal Audit for combined assurance. This was done with the aim of improving the quality of financial statements submitted to the Auditor General of South Africa," Rosho said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021