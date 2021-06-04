Left Menu

CBSE forms panel to decide criteria for preparing Class 12 results

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday constituted a 12-member committee to decide well-defined objective criteria for the evaluation of Class 12 students.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 19:41 IST
CBSE forms panel to decide criteria for preparing Class 12 results
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday constituted a 12-member committee to decide well-defined objective criteria for the evaluation of Class 12 students. As per the CBSE notification, the committee formed under Vipin Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, will submit its report within 10 days.

"In view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class XII Board Examination of CBSE would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner," CBSE said. Notification added that the Committee will be informed shortly about the schedule of the first meeting for discussion on the issue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021