Left Menu

Russian gas pipeline to be finished as U.S. wants good ties with Europe, Putin says

Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is set to be completed as the United States wants good ties with Europe, President Vladimir Putin said, as the ill-fated project is nearly complete and ready to start pumping gas to Germany. Ukraine must show good will if it wants Russian gas transit to Europe and related fees to remain, he added.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-06-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 19:59 IST
Russian gas pipeline to be finished as U.S. wants good ties with Europe, Putin says
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is set to be completed as the United States wants good ties with Europe, President Vladimir Putin said, as the ill-fated project is nearly complete and ready to start pumping gas to Germany. Russia's Gazprom was left without a western pipe-laying company in late 2019 following U.S. sanctions, and has since continued alone.

The United States last month waived some sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 - a move U.S. President Joe Biden explained by pointing out that the project was nearly complete, and that continuing sanctions could have harmed ties with Europe. "I think it should be completed especially given that the new U.S. administration speaks of its intention to build up good relations with its key partners in Europe," Putin told a forum in St Petersburg. "How can you build good relations with your partners and neglect their interests? This is a nonce."

Russia has finished laying pipes for the Nord Stream 2 first line and is set to finish the second one within two months, Putin said. Once Nord Stream 2 is finished, it will double the existing route's annual volume to 110 billion cubic metres. The Nord Stream 2 would bypass Ukraine which already saw a fall in Russian transit volumes amid gas rows and a political stand-off. Ukraine is opposing the project, seeing it as a tool of political pressure set to deprive Kyiv of transit fees.

Gazprom will start filling the first line with gas as soon as Germany grants its approval, Putin said. Gazprom shares rallied after the announcement, adding 1.3% and reaching 275.70 roubles ($3.78) per share, their highest since mid-2008. Russian gas supplies to Europe are seen exceeding 200 bcm this year and may rise by as much as 50 bcm in the next decade, Putin said. Ukraine must show good will if it wants Russian gas transit to Europe and related fees to remain, he added. ($1 = 72.8970 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021