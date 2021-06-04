Left Menu

Delhi Environment Min directs agencies to complete ongoing third-party audit of tree plantation and submit report soon

Ahead of World Environment Day, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday directed agencies to complete the ongoing third-party audit of tree plantation work and submit a report at the earliest to ensure transparency and monitoring of the plantation work.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 20:03 IST
Delhi Environment Min directs agencies to complete ongoing third-party audit of tree plantation and submit report soon
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of World Environment Day, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday directed agencies to complete the ongoing third-party audit of tree plantation work and submit a report at the earliest to ensure transparency and monitoring of the plantation work. On the instructions of Environment Minister Gopal Rai, the Forest and Wildlife Department is conducting a third-party independent audit of the plantation works of all green agencies to improve the plantation works in the state.

Earlier, Rai had insisted on an independent audit of plantation works through third parties. Forest Research Institute, Dehradun has completed the survey work for 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19 of the Forest and Wildlife Department and will submit the report by the end of July. Presently other green agencies including DMRC, NDMC, DUSIB, DDA, Delhi Cantonment, DJB, EDMC, PWD, North DMC, and South DMC are conducting an independent audit of plantations through various audit agencies.

The independent audit of plantation works of Delhi is being done by Agricultural Research Institute New Delhi, Forest Research Institute Dehradun, and CEIL (Certification Engineers International Limited). Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had emphasized on independent audits to ensure transparency and monitoring in the works related to plantations. On the instructions of the Environment Minister, the Forest and Wildlife Department is conducting an audit with all the green agencies doing plantation work in the state. Some green agencies have conducted third-party independent surveys on plant survival.

NDMC has conducted third-party surveys in 2016-17 and 2017-18, DDA in 2018-19, PWD in 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, and Forest Department from 2009-10 to 2015-16. Presently other green agencies including DMRC, NDMC, DUSIB, DDA, Delhi Cantonment, DJB, EDMC, PWD, North DMC, and South DMC are conducting an independent audit of plantations through various organizations. The independent audit of plantation works of Delhi is being done by Agricultural Research Institute New Delhi, Forest Research Institute Dehradun, and CEIL.

The Forest Research Institute, Dehradun has completed the survey work of the Forest and Wildlife Department for 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19 and will report by the end of July. Forest and Wildlife Department along with other green agencies like Education Department, Northern Railway, BSES, CPWD, DSIIDC, DTC, Environment Department (Horticulture), and NDPL is continuously auditing the plantation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021