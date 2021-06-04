Left Menu

Indian Railways aims to become net zero carbon emitter before 2030

The Indian Railways is working to become the largest Green Railways in the world, and is moving towards becoming a "net zero carbon emitter" before 2030, the Ministry of Railways said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 20:21 IST
Indian Railways aims to become net zero carbon emitter before 2030
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railways is working to become the largest Green Railways in the world, and is moving towards becoming a "net zero carbon emitter" before 2030, the Ministry of Railways said on Friday. "Guided by a holistic vision of being environment-friendly, efficient, cost-effective, punctual, and a modern carrier of passengers as well as freight in order to serve the growing needs of new India, Indian Railways is looking at helping the environment with steps ranging from massive electrification, water, and paper conservation, to saving animals from being injured on Railway tracks," the ministry said.

Railway electrification has increased nearly 10 times since 2014. It is environment-friendly and reduces pollution. "Capturing the economic benefits of electric traction in an accelerated manner, the Railways has planned to electrify balance Broad Gauge (BG) routes by December 2023 to achieve 100% electrification of BG routes. Head-On-Generation systems, Bio-Toilets and LED lights recreate the train itself into a travel mode that's kinder to the environment while maintaining comparable passenger comfort," the ministry added.

The ministry also informed that a total of 39 workshops, 7 production units, 8 loco sheds, and one store depot of Indian Railways have been certified as 'GreenCo'. These include 2 Platinum, 15 Gold, and 18 Silver ratings. "19 Railway Stations have also achieved Green Certification including 3 Platinum, 6 Gold and 6 Silver ratings. 27 Railway Buildings, Offices, Campuses, and other establishments are also Green certified including 15 Platinum, 9 Gold, and 2 Silver ratings", the ministry added.

In the last two years, 600 Railway Stations have also been certified for implementation of the Environment Management System to ISO: 14001. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021