Left Menu

K'taka govt sanctions Rs 50,000 to each gram panchayat for COVID management

The Karnataka government on Friday approved an allocation of Rs 50,000 to every Gram Panchayat in the state from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) released for COVID management to address local issues.

ANI | Belagavi (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-06-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 20:31 IST
K'taka govt sanctions Rs 50,000 to each gram panchayat for COVID management
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government on Friday approved an allocation of Rs 50,000 to every Gram Panchayat in the state from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) released for COVID management to address local issues. "We had a detailed meeting with MPs and MLAs today. In SDRF funds, Rs 2.33 crores have been released for COVID management. Every Gram Panchayath will be given Rs 50,000 to address local issues. An approval to construct 20 KL oxygen tank and 1,500 LPM oxygenator has also been given in the meeting," said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa added there is no problem in administering the second dose vaccines to people as the state will get a bulk stock on Saturday which will be distributed accordingly. On developing hospital infrastructure, he said: "We are ready to take all suitable decisions to develop infrastructure in the district hospital. I have appointed Regional Commissioner Aditya Amlan Biswas as Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) administrator and he will start working tomorrow itself."

Karnataka has given approval to start RT-PCR testing centre in Belgaum's Chikkodi. "We have formed a committee, if they (private hospitals) charge hefty bills, we will take action against them and Health Minister K Sudhakar is looking into it," Yediyurappa said.

At present, Karnataka has as many as 2,86,819 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021