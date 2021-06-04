Left Menu

Telangana: Northern and South-western districts to receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorm during next 3 days

Northern and south-western districts of Telangana are likely to receive rainfall along with lightning and thunderstorm at isolated areas over the next three days, a Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) official said on Friday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-06-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 21:44 IST
Telangana: Northern and South-western districts to receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorm during next 3 days
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Northern and south-western districts of Telangana are likely to receive rainfall along with lightning and thunderstorm at isolated areas over the next three days, a Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) official said on Friday. Dr K Nagaratna, Director at Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) told ANI that North-Eastern districts, along with a few northern districts of the state are also likely to experience moderate rains over the next three days.

She added, "Under the influence of the Westerlies, that is predominant over the state, Telangana is going to experience wind discontinuity." The wind impact will not be noticeable and would remain below 30 kmph for the next two to three days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021