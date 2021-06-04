Left Menu

Tripura extends corona curfew till June 10

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 04-06-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 21:56 IST
Tripura extends corona curfew till June 10
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura government on Friday extended the corona curfew from noon to 5 am in Agartala and all other urban areas in the state till June 10, Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

The restrictions were scheduled to end on June 6.

Evening curfew in rural areas from 6 pm to 5 am will also continue.

However, shops dealing with essential items like groceries, vegetables, milk, meat and fish can now remain open till 2 pm instead of the earlier deadline of noon. All other restrictions will continue as usual, Nath told reporters at the Civil Secretariat.

The state government had first imposed the restrictions in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area on May 16 and 10 days later, extended corona curfew to all the 29 urban local bodies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021