Germany confident of world-changing G7 tax agreement - finance minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-06-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 22:09 IST
German finance minister Olaf Scholz said he was confident that Group of Seven (G7) talks would end in an agreement on global taxation that would change the world. "These are very successful talks, we are making progress and I'm absolutely confident that we will get agreements today and tomorrow, and we will be able to have a very clear message on global corporate taxation," he told the BBC following the first day of G7 finance ministers' meeting in London.

"We will have an agreement which will really change the world."

