U.S. moves to reverse Trump rollbacks of endangered species protections

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 22:21 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
The Biden administration on Friday announced plans to rescind or rewrite regulations finalized by the Trump administration that weakened protections for endangered species.

In a statement, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service said they would initiate processes in the coming months "to revise, rescind or reinstate" five Engangered Species Act regulations.

