RLDA invites e-bids for leasing 10,080 sqm land for commercial development in Maharashtra's Amravati

By Nishant Ketu The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited e-bids for leasing 10,080 square metres (sqm) vacant land parcel for commercial development at Amravati in Maharashtra.

According to the official release issued by RLDA, the site is located in the vicinity of the Amravati Railway Station in a commercial hub comprising Irwin Square to Malviya Chowk, Railway Station Road, and the road leading to the Dafrin Government Hospital speaks of connectivity. "The land parcel spans across 10080 sqm with a proposed built-up area of 11,088 sqm. The land shall be leased out for 45 years with a reserve price of Rs 25 crores," the release said.

"The online pre-bid meeting will be held on June 9 and the deadline for bid submission is July 23," it added. According to Indian Railways, the land is situated on one of the city's busiest arterial roads and is accessible from the roads connecting Morshi and Walgaon. It is well-connected to prominent landmarks such as Central Bus Stand, market, Collector Office, District Court, Amravati Zilla Parishad Office, Municipal Corporation, and Government Central Hospital among other places.

Talking about the invitation for e-bids, Vice-Chairman of RLDA, Ved Parkash Dudeja said that Amravati is the second-largest city and an industrial hub in Vidarbha, Maharashtra. "The land parcel is bounded by Amravati Railway Station on one side and major roads on other sides and enjoys excellent connectivity to the prominent landmarks of the city. The proposed commercial development on the site will boost real estate, retail and tourism and have a multiplier effect on socio-economic development. Also, in the view of expected government push for the health sector, the site can also be put to use for a Multi-Specialty Hospital," he added.

RLDA will select developers through a competitive and transparent e-bidding process. Railways informed the bidding process will be carried out in an Online Single Stage Bid System. "The selected bidder shall carry out the development as per local building bye-laws. Bidder will bear the risk, cost, expense, and charges and procure all the applicable permits and arrange to design, finance, construct and develop the site. The bidder will be permitted to market and sub-lease built-up area for legal activities," the release said.

Notably, Amravati is situated on the confluence of major regional roads and is well-connected to important cities like Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Nashik, Indore, Bhopal, and Hyderabad. NH-6 (Mumbai - Kolkata) passes through Amravati and further connects to important centres throughout India. It is also called the cultural capital of the Vidarbha region and is regarded as an abode of Lord Indra. Amravati Railway Station is situated on the Howrah-Nagpur -Mumbai line and falls under the Bhusawal Division of the Central Railways. RLDA is a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways for the development of Railway land. It has four key mandates as a part of its development plan, namely leasing of commercial sites, colony redevelopment, station redevelopment and multi-functional complexes.

Indian Railways has approximately 43,000 hectares of vacant land across India. RLDA is currently handling 84 Railway Colony Redevelopment Projects and has recently leased out a Railway Colony in Guwahati for redevelopment. RLDA has over 84 commercial (greenfield) sites across India for leasing, and the eligible developers for each will be selected through an open and transparent bid process.

RLDA is also currently working on 60 stations in a phased manner while its subsidiary, IRSDC has taken up another 63 stations. (ANI)

