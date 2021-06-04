Left Menu

DCGI grants SII permission to manufacture Sputnik V for specific regulatory purposes

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Friday granted the approval to the Serum Institute of India (SII) for the initial manufacture of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V for testing, examination, and analysis purposes with certain conditions at its licensed facility in Hadapsar, Pune.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 22:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The SII has submitted an application to the DCGI in this regard on Thursday. The Pune-based company has collaborated with Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Moscow in Russia to develop Sputnik V in India.

The SII has submitted an application to the DCGI in this regard on Thursday. The Pune-based company has collaborated with Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Moscow in Russia to develop Sputnik V in India.

The SII will be the Sixth company to manufacture Sputnik V India. The companies like Hetero Biopharma, Gland Pharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, and Virchow Biotech will be manufacturing Sputnik V in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

