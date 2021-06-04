Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh reports 10,413 new COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths

Andhra Pradesh has reported 10,413 new COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths in the past 24 hours.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 04-06-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 23:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh has reported 10,413 new COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths in the past 24 hours. As per bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh COVID nodal officer, the total count of cases in the state has increased to 17,38,990. The state has 1,33,773 active cases.

The bulletin said that 15,469 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking total recoveries to 15,93,921. Of 83 deaths, 14 were reported in Chittoor district and 11 in West Godavari district, eight in Anantapur district, while the districts of East Godavari and Srikakulam reported seven deaths each.

Guntur, Krishna, Vizianagaram districts reported six deaths each, while five each were reported from Kurnool and Visakhapatnam districts. Four deaths were reported in Nellore district, three in Prakasam district and one in Kadapa district.

The death toll has gone up to 11,296. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

