White House plans to discuss its supply chain review next week

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 23:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
White House national economic director Brian Deese said on Friday the administration will discuss its review on supply chain problems next week.

Deese told reporters at the daily White House briefing the White House review will address short-term bottlenecks seen this year including housing, construction materials, transportation and logistics. He said the administration has identified concrete solutions on semiconductor supply chains.

