Twitter investigating 'deeply concerning' Nigeria suspension -statement

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 04-06-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 23:40 IST
Twitter is investigating its "deeply concerning" suspension of operations by the Nigerian government, and "will provide updates when we know more," the company said in a statement on Friday.
Nigeria said on Friday it had indefinitely suspended Twitter's activities.
