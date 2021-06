BRIEF-CPUC Approves Cruise LLC To Participate In California's Pilot Program To Provide 'Driverless' Autonomous Vehicle Passenger Service

June 4 (Reuters) -

* CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION (CPUC) APPROVES FIRST DRIVERLESS AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE SERVICE UNDER PILOT PROGRAM

* CPUC- AUTHORIZED CRUISE LLC TO PARTICIPATE IN CALIFORNIA’S PILOT PROGRAM TO PROVIDE “DRIVERLESS” AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PASSENGER SERVICE TO THE PUBLIC

