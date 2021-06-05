Amit Shah pays tribute to M S Golwalkar on his death anniversary

Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to Madhavrao Sadashivrao Golwalkar, the second Sarsanghchalak (chief) of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on his death anniversary.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to Madhavrao Sadashivrao Golwalkar, the second Sarsanghchalak (chief) of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on his death anniversary. "Revered Guruji used to feel the divinity in every particle of the soil of the country. Throughout his life, he worked for the upliftment of the country and culture. It was the thought of Guruji that inspired the youth to serve the nation and took the Sangh to every nook and corner of the country. Salute to such a seeker of the nation," tweeted Shah in Hindi.

"The second Sarsanghchalak of RSS, Pujya Guruji was such a shining Bhaskar of nationality who with his deep thinking, thoughts and unique organization skills not only developed the national character and personality in the youth but also gave mature ideological guidance to the nation in every field," said the union home minister. Golwalkar (February 19, 1906 - June 5, 1973) was popularly referred to as 'Guruji' among RSS ideologues and is considered among the most influential figures of the Sangh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

