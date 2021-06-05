Left Menu

One dead, seven missing after accident at central China coal plant - state media

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 05-06-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 10:00 IST
One person died and seven were missing after an accident in a coal mine in central China, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Saturday. The "accidental outburst" occurred at a coal mine run by Henan Hebi Coal and Electricity Co in the late afternoon on Friday, and the authorities in Henan province have launched an emergency response plan, CCTV said.

Last month, the provincial government said it had approved the reopening of another mine operated by Hebi after it was shut for not complying with regulations. China has been carrying out safety inspections at coal mines across the country, but record high coal prices have miners ramping up production to meet supply gaps.

In May, China's cabinet said it would work to stabilise rising commodity prices, while encouraging coal producers to boost production to meet global demand.

