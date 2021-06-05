Southwest monsoon arrives in Karnataka, parts of state receives light showers
Dakshina Kannada district received light showers on Saturday morning marking the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Karnataka.
Dakshina Kannada district received light showers on Saturday morning marking the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Karnataka. In its 8 am bulletin today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) IMD said: "Southwest monsoon is very likely to advance further into some parts of the Central Arabian Sea, some parts of Maharashtra, Goa, remaining parts of Karnataka, some parts of Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Telangana, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of the Northeast Bay of Bengal and Northeast India during the next 48 hours."
The weather forecasting agency predicted heavy falls with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty wind over Kerala, Tamil and Karnataka during the next 24 hours. "Under the influence of the off-shore trough at mean sea level from south Maharashtra to south Kerala, coast and strengthening of westerly wind in lower tropospheric levels; widespread rainfall accompanied with a thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind with isolated heavy falls likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka during next 24 hours," it said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
