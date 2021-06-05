Left Menu

World Environment Day: Namami Gange volunteers distribute plants, carry out cleaning drive in Varanasi

On the occasion of World Environment Day, a team from Namami Gange on Saturday distributed tulsi plants to people living near the river Ganga and carried out a cleanliness drive.

05-06-2021
On the occasion of World Environment Day, a team from Namami Gange on Saturday distributed tulsi plants to people living near the river Ganga and carried out a cleanliness drive. Members of the team also appealed to the residents of the area to maintain the cleanliness of nearby areas and not pollute the river. Many were seen diving in and collecting debris from the river bed in baskets.

"It is our aim to keep river Ganga clean. We have appealed to the people to help us in our endeavour. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the river had cleaned up a little bit but it is very polluted again. We don't want people to take this issue lightly," said a team member. Another said, "People have to wake up. We should plant trees anywhere and everywhere. This will keep the atmosphere fresh and clean."

The 'Namami Gange Programme', is one of the Central government's flagship programmes to clean the river Ganga. it was launched in June 2014 with a budget of Rs 20,000 crore. World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5 across the globe and is one of the biggest events organised by the United Nations (UN). The day is celebrated to focus on the importance of the environment and to remind everyone that the environment should not be taken for granted.

As per the UN, this day gives us an opportunity to broaden the basis for an enlightened opinion and responsible conduct by communities, enterprises and individuals in preserving and enhancing the environment.

