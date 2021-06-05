Left Menu

Bengaluru international airport achieves net energy neutral status in FY 2020-21

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 12:34 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kempegowda International Airport here has achieved net energy neutral status in the Financial Year 2020-21 as part of its sustainability goals, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), which operates the airport said.

''As an outcome of energy conservation, BIAL has been able to save nearly 22 lakh units of energy in the Financial Year 2020-21, enough to power nearly 9,000 houses for a month,'' the BIAL said in a statement.

BIAL added that it saved nearly five lakh units (KWH) from lighting, and has implemented chiller plant optimisation in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), which has resulted in saving over 17 lakh units (KWH).

Bengaluru airport began the financial year 2021-22 on a good note, meeting 98 percent of its energy requirement of 2020-21 through renewable sources.

''As we expand our operations at BLR Airport, we aim to remain the flagbearer of sustainable operations.

We have put in place various measures to reduce carbon footprint and protect our environment,'' Hari Marar, managing director and the chief executive officer of BIAL, was quoted as saying in the statement.

According to BIAL, these measures were achieved through solar installation at rooftops of utility buildings, car parks, ground-mounted solar installation at airside, rooftops of cargo buildings and project offices.

It has also begun purchasing 40 million units of solar power through open access and wind power purchase through open access.

Adoption of LED and optimal use of natural light contributed to energy neutral status, the BIAL said.

