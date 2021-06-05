Left Menu

Karnataka: Indian Coast Guard plant over 300 saplings on World Environment Day

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Indian Coast Guard Karnataka on Saturday conducted a tree-plantation drive to raise awareness and sensitize personnel on relevant issues.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-06-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 12:48 IST
Karnataka: Indian Coast Guard plant over 300 saplings on World Environment Day
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Indian Coast Guard Karnataka on Saturday conducted a tree-plantation drive to raise awareness and sensitize personnel on relevant issues. As per a statement, over 300 saplings were planted in the Coast Guard residential area and headquarters.

Officers, civilian staff and their families, along with stakeholders such as the Central Industrial Security Force and members of Surf Club also participated in numerous activities to spread environmental awareness. World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5 across the globe and is one of the biggest events organised by the United Nations (UN). The day is celebrated to focus on the importance of the environment and to remind everyone that the environment should not be taken for granted.

As per the UN, this day gives us an opportunity to broaden the basis for an enlightened opinion and responsible conduct by communities, enterprises and individuals in preserving and enhancing the environment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021