Russia's Sechin warns of oil shortage amid drive for green energy
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-06-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 14:20 IST
Igor Sechin, the head of Russian oil major Rosneft, said on Saturday the world was facing an acute shortage of oil due to underinvestments amid a drive for alternative energy.
He also told an online session of St Petersburg's economic forum that a court order to deepen carbon cuts for Shell was a new form of risk for oil majors.
