Russia's Sechin warns of oil shortage amid drive for green energy

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-06-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 14:20 IST
Russia's Sechin warns of oil shortage amid drive for green energy
Igor Sechin, the head of Russian oil major Rosneft, said on Saturday the world was facing an acute shortage of oil due to underinvestments amid a drive for alternative energy.

He also told an online session of St Petersburg's economic forum that a court order to deepen carbon cuts for Shell was a new form of risk for oil majors.

