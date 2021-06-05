CESL signs pacts with Ladakh, Meghalaya; expands decentralised solar portfolio

State-run CESL has signed two pacts with Meghalaya and Union Territory of Ladakh for 65 MW of decentralized solar capacities.

Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), has signed two Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two states of India – Meghalaya and Union Territory of Ladakh amounting to around 65 MW of decentralized solar, a CESL statement said.

In the first MoU with Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL), CESL has signed an MoU worth 60 MW, which will also entail finding synergies in business development to implement various sustainable solutions like pump sets, LED lighting, and solar power stations for agriculture, etc in the north-eastern state of Meghalaya.

With the Union Territory of Ladakh, CESL will implement various clean energy and energy efficiency programs including decentralized solar power in the Zanskar region worth 5 MW.

Mahua Acharya, CEO & MD, CESL, said in the statement, "We are honored to partner with state government agencies to move towards a cleaner and greener future. Decentralized power is the way to go – it reduces costs for the DISCOMs, increases power quality, and offers opportunities to green future demand by providing energy-efficient appliances to people. A win-win-win. We are very excited to start work in Meghalaya and Ladakh and move towards eliminating fossil fuel from these states." Commenting on the partnership, R K Mathur, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, said in the statement, ''Energy access for Ladakh is of utmost importance. We are excited to partner with CESL and seek to enhance the quality of life of the people in Ladakh by delivering renewable power, energy-efficient solutions that can be implemented in difficult terrains of Ladakh. We look forward to the earliest implementation of innovative models and support also in decentralized irrigation and drinking water.'' Arunkumar Kembhavi, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Ltd, Government of Meghalaya, said in the statement, ''Our MoU with CESL will enable us to be self-reliant in power and transformative for Meghalaya. This initiative will enable energy savings, reduce T&D (Transmission and distribution) losses and contribute to the state's solar capacity building. We look forward to this partnership.'' These MoUs were signed in the backdrop of World Environment Day, to deliver clean, affordable, and reliable energy solutions to the states. It is a significant step towards consolidating India's position as a global green power and contribute to the clean energy footprint in the country.

A 100 percent owned subsidiary of EESL – Convergence Energy Services Limited (Convergence), a new energy company, is focused on delivering clean, affordable, and reliable energy. Convergence focuses on energy solutions that lie at the confluence of renewable energy, electric mobility, and climate change.

