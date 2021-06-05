Left Menu

Delhi govt to celebrate 'Van Mahotsav' from June 26-July 11: Rai

The Delhi government will celebrate Van Mahotsav from June 26 to July 11 as part of a mega drive under which 33 lakh saplings will planted across the city this year, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 15:36 IST
Delhi govt to celebrate 'Van Mahotsav' from June 26-July 11: Rai
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government will celebrate 'Van Mahotsav' from June 26 to July 11 as part of a mega drive under which 33 lakh saplings will plant across the city this year, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday. On World Environment Day, the minister said saplings of various medicinal plants will be available to 14 government-run nurseries free of cost from June 7.

Delhi's environment department also released a booklet having a description of all the plants available in the nurseries, including Amrud, Tulsi, Amla, and Giloy.

Urging Delhiites to join the drive, the minister said, ''The government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has run several campaigns to reduce air pollution in the city and the efforts have helped us to bring down air pollution in Delhi by 25 percent. ''This plantation drive take things one step forward in improving the environment for good.'' ''I appeal to the citizens of Delhi to come forward and join the movement and plant at least one sapling in their parks, terrace, or verandah during happy occasions of their lives like birthdays and marriage anniversaries,'' he added. All the cabinet ministers of Delhi, speakers of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, MLAs, NGOs, and RWA's will be taking part in the ambitious drive, he said.

The plan for the mega plantation drive, to be handled by several different Delhi government departments and agencies including the environment department, DDA, MCD, PWD, and BSES, will be finalized during a virtual meeting on June 9, he said. ''While the plantation drive will continue for the entire year, the 'Van Mahotsav' will be a 15-day affair where all government agencies would get together and participate in the 'Variksharopan' program. ''The preparation for this would be done during a meeting on June 9 and details on how the number of saplings to be planted by different agencies will be given,'' he explained.

Various government agencies planted 32 lakh saplings in the financial year 2020-21. Of this, the forest department planted around 5.5 lakh saplings, officials said.

The government expects to increase the city's green cover to about 350 sq km this year from 325 sq km in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021