TN farmers burn copies of 3 farm laws, demand their repeal

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-06-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 15:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Members of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, a farmers body, on Saturday burned copies of the three farm laws introduced by the Centre a year ago, demanding their repeal.

The protests were held in various parts of the State with the farmers assembling in small groups wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing owing to the pandemic.

Recalling the year-long protest by farmers across the country and their sacrifices during the New Delhi stir, the Sangams State general secretary P Shanmugam urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to take steps to pass a resolution against the farm laws in the Assembly.

Our Chief Minister wrote to the Union government recently seeking the withdrawal of the three farm laws for the welfare of the farming community. Stalin should pass a resolution against these legislations in the state Assembly soon, he said.

At Tambaram, near here, 15 people led by Shanmugam gathered to burn copies of the laws.

They raised slogans denouncing the Centre for enacting the anti-farmer laws and burned copies of the legislation.

Soon, policemen at the spot doused the flames with a bucket full of water.

Our protest, coinciding on June 5, the day on which the BJP-led government at the Centre promulgated the ordinances in 2020, was peaceful, Shanmugam said.

His association members staged the agitation throughout the State keeping in mind the COVID safety norms.

In certain districts such as Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam, the CPI and CPI (M) have extended support to us, Shanmugam told PTI.

The farmers have been protesting against the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation), Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

