646 doctors died due to COVID-19 in second wave, maximum fatalities in Delhi: IMA

By Sahil Pandey According to the latest data by Indian Medical Association (IMA), a total of 646 doctors have died due to COVID-19 in the ongoing second wave, with Delhi recording the maximum of 109 fatalities.

States like Bihar recorded 97 deaths, Uttar Pradesh reported 79 fatalities and Rajasthan logged 43 deaths in the latest IMA COVID registry second wave state wise doctor martyrs list. States like Maharashtra logged 23 deaths of doctors and Karnataka reported nine deaths respectively.

Earlier, as per IMA, 748 doctors died in the first wave of the pandemic. India's daily new COVD-19 cases reported a sharp decline on Saturday as the country recorded 11,835 less cases as compared to Friday.

Down from yesterday's 1,32,364 cases, India today reported 1,20,529 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's infection tally to 2,86,94,879, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. India's active caseload further declined to 15,55,248 as active cases decreased by 80,745 in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the country have been less than 2 lakhs for the nine successive days.

The daily positivity rate further dipped to 5.78 per cent, remaining below the 10 per cent-mark for 12 consecutive days, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 6.89 per cent. The death toll due to the virus climbed to 3,44,082 with 3,380 fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for 23 successive days, as India witnessed 1,97,894 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. The recovery tally of India has reached 2,67,95,549 and the recovery rate stands at 93.38 per cent. (ANI)

