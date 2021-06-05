Left Menu

World Environment Day: Protect Aurangabad garden, says group

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 05-06-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 17:21 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay
A group fighting to conserve a garden rich in biodiversity in Aurangabad in Maharashtra has demanded that the area be saved from a large number of morning walkers.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Himayat Baugh Conservation Action Committee (HBCAC) has written to Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, pointing out that the ''huge footfall coming for morning walks was hazardous to biodiversity''.

Himayat Baugh is a sprawling green lung that has a wide variety of birds and fauna.

The HBCAC said the garden had been created with fertile soil from the bed of Salim Ali Lake, but of late the number of peafowls had fallen, which was a disturbing sign as far the health of the area was concerned.

''The fruit research center here ignores garbage all around, while vehicles move freely in the area despite it being ecologically sensitive. Acid is being poured into some tree trunks as well,'' the HBCAC memorandum stated.

Swapnil Joshi of HBCAC told PTI that the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation had removed a sprawling encroachment from the garden but there was more to do, including removing silt from the swamp near Himayat Baugh.

''The Maharashtra government must declare this spot a biodiversity heritage spot. If footfalls cannot be controlled, a ticketing system must be introduced,'' Joshi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

