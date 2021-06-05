2 killed, 6 missing in coal mine accident in China
Two persons were killed and six others went missing following a gas outburst in a coal mine in central China's Henan Province, official media reported on Saturday.
The accident happened at around 5:50 pm on Friday at a coal mine operated by Hebi Coal and Electric Co Ltd in Hebi City in Henan.
Two people were killed in the mishap, state-run CGTN reported.
Search and rescue efforts are continuing, local officials said.
