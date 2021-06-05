Left Menu

CRPF jawan among 5 killed as car plunges into gorge in J-K's Ramban

Five people, including a CRPF jawan were killed on Saturday when a cab skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district.

ANI | Ramban (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-06-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 19:54 IST
CRPF jawan among 5 killed as car plunges into gorge in J-K's Ramban
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people, including a CRPF jawan were killed on Saturday when a cab skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district. The SUV was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar and the accident took place near Khuni Nallah around 9.45 am when the driver lost control over the vehicle, the officials said.

As many as five persons including a CRPF jawan died on the spot, while one suffered serious injuries when the taxi plunged into Bisleri Nallah at Digdol. The dead were identified as Garu Ram, Vaneet Kour, Shagun Kumar, Head Constable 73 Battalion CRPF, Mohammed Rafi Gujjar, and Sanjive Kumar.

The injured identified as Ajeet Kumar has been referred to the GMC, Jammu from the District Hospital, Ramban. Ramban police along with the Indian Army, CRPF, and Civil QRT reached the spot and carried out the search and rescue operation at the accident spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021