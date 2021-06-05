Left Menu

Delhi Metro to resume ops from Monday with 50 pc seating capacity

In view of revised guidelines issued on Saturday by the Delhi government on the extension of COVID curfew with certain relaxations in the national capital, the Delhi Metro services will be resumed for the general public from Monday (June 7) with 50 per cent seating capacity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 20:12 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
In view of revised guidelines issued on Saturday by the Delhi government on the extension of COVID curfew with certain relaxations in the national capital, the Delhi Metro services will be resumed for the general public from Monday (June 7) with 50 per cent seating capacity. On Monday, only half of the available trains will be inducted into service with a frequency ranging from approximately 5 to 15 minutes on different lines, said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The number of trains will be inducted in full strength in a graded manner by Wednesday and thereafter, services will be available as per normal frequency which was available before the lockdown. The DMRC advised the general public to cooperate with the Metro authorities in ensuring compliance to COVID appropriate behaviour inside Metro premises throughout their travel.

In order to ensure social distancing and compliance to 50 per cent seating inside trains, the DMRC advised the commuters to take extra time for their daily commute and exhibit COVID appropriate behaviour outside the stations and also while waiting for their turn to enter the station. Entry at stations will continue to be regulated through identified gates as was the practice earlier. The DMRC is also writing to appropriate authorities for maintenance of law and order outside Metro stations to handle the extra rush as the Metro services resume once again from Monday in the ongoing pandemic scenario.

The Delhi Metro services were suspended on May 10 in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic. The national capital has been under lockdown since April 19 after COVID cases started soaring. After the lockdown, the daily count of cases in Delhi has seen a steady decline over the last few days, along with a drop in the positivity rate. (ANI)

