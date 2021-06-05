Navy observes World Environment Day by restoring eco system

The Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy on Saturday observed World Environment Day with 'Ecosystem Restoration' as the theme and waste segregation, plastic waste removal, afforestation and mangrove restoration as focus areas.

With the involvement of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, Vice-Admiral AK Chawla and the participation of over 700 naval personnel, families and children, around 2 km stretch of the Venduruthy channel at Katari Bagh, Naval Base and other Naval residential areas in Kochi was cleared of plastic waste and restored around 1 lakh sq m of mangroves to pristine condition, a Defence release said here.

In addition, coastal clanship was undertaken at Fort Kochi.

The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief also inspected the plastic waste-handling facility in Katari Bagh.

More than 450 saplings were planted by the participants from different Naval units at Kochi, it said.

Other outstation naval units located at Jamnagar, Lonavla, Chilka, Coimbatore, Goa, Ezhimala and Malad also conducted similar events.

Children of the Navy Children School and Kendriya Vidyalayas in SNC shore units participated in the event through online lectures, slogan-writing, poster-making and painting competitions, the release said.

A plantation drive under the guidance of the president of the Navy Wives Welfare Association (Southern Region) was also organised.

Saplings of Bougainvilleas and Hibiscus were planted along the periphery of Katari Bagh skirting the Venduruthy Channel.

Host plants like curry leaf plant and lemon tree saplings that attract a wide variety of butterflies were also planted providing a protective habitat for the butterflies.

Following the plantation drive, a cycling trip was organised inside Katari Bagh, the release said.

Cycling through the lush green environs with its flora and fauna was a rejuvenating experience, and gave the families an opportunity to be in sync with nature.

The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief appreciated the participants of all the events for their efforts and emphasised the need for creating and nurturing a sustainable and healthy ecosystem for future generations.

COVID-19 safety protocols were strictly adhered to by all participants, the release added.

