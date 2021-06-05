Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-06-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 20:56 IST
Keventer Agro's Metro Dairy offsets 3300 MT of greenhouse gas emission
The plant generates around 1,90,000 kilowatt-hour (KWH) of electrical energy per month and is enough to power the Metro Dairy plant for 11 hours daily. Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata-based Keventer Agro Ltd on Saturday said it has offset more than 3,300 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions in a year and a half from its Barasat manufacturing facility's rooftop solar plant.

As part of its larger initiative to cut carbon dioxide emissions for a greener society, Keventer Agro took the first step in September 2019 by commissioning Eastern Indias largest rooftop Solar PV Plant at its Metro Dairy unit in Barasat, near Kolkata, the company said.

This translates to an average monthly offset of 165 metric tons which is equivalent to planting more than 1875 trees, it said.

The plant generates around 1,90,000 kilowatt-hour (KWH) of electrical energy per month and is enough to power the Metro Dairy plant for 11 hours daily.

''Working towards a safe and greener environment is a top priority for our company and we are happy to report that we have managed to offset 3300 metric tons of carbon footprint in the last year and a half.

''With this, we have taken our first stride in our larger goal of reducing 75 per cent of carbon emissions by 2025,'' Keventer Managing Director Mayank Jalan said.

Meanwhile, Keventer Agro expanded its board by inducting two independent directors - Dun & Bradstreet India Managing Director Avinash Gupta and R K Agarwal, former managing partner of Batliboi & Co.

