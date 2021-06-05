Goa extends curfew to prevent spread of COVID-19 till June 14

The Goa government on Saturday decided to extend the statewide curfew to prevent spread of COVID-19 till 7 am on June 14. "Our government has decided to extend the state level curfew till 7 am, June 14. Timings for essential shops as defined will be increased to 7 am to 3 pm," Goa Chief Minsiter Pramod Sawant said in a tweet.

He also informed that shops and stores related to house and building repairs, monsoon preparedness, or rain protection and stationary items will be allowed to open. The statewide curfew was to end on June 7 at 7 am. (ANI)

