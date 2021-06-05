COVID-19: Goa curfew extended till June 14, says CM

The coronavirus-induced `curfew' in Goa was on Saturday extended till June 14, with shops selling essential items allowed to operate between 7 am and 3 pm every day.

The announcement was made in a tweet by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Advertisement

''Our Government has decided to extend the state level curfew till 7 am, 14 June 2021. Timings for essential shops as defined will be increased from 7 am to 3 pm. In addition, shops/stores related to house/building repairs, monsoon preparedness or rain protection and stationery items will be allowed to open,'' he tweeted.

The curfew was set to get over on June 7 after being imposed in the coastal state on May 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)