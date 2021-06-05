Left Menu

Delhi: Forest dept deploys drone cameras to trace leopard

Drone cameras are being used to locate a leopard which was spotted at a farm in Chattarpur in south Delhi recently, forest department officials said on Saturday.Deputy Conservator of Forests South Division Amit Anand said the forest staff conducted drone surveillance on Saturday but could not spot the animal.

Officials had earlier said they will conduct the first-ever wildlife census in the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in the national capital in July, and one of its ''focal points will be leopards''. Image Credit: Pixabay
Drone cameras are being used to locate a leopard that was spotted at a farm in Chattarpur in south Delhi recently, forest department officials said on Saturday.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (South Division) Amit Anand said the forest staff conducted drone surveillance on Saturday but could not spot the animal. The department has received two reports of leopard sightings. Locals informed forest staff about the feline being spotted near Sultanpur depot three days ago. Later, it was spotted under a tree in DLF Chattarpur Farms. ''We used a drone camera at the location today, but it could not be found. Two trap nets have been laid out at DLF Chattarpur Farms. Three camera traps have also been installed,'' an official said. Forest officials said locals have been asked not to venture out alone in the dark.

They said once the leopard is spotted and trapped, it will be released in the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary. A team of Wildlife SOS, a wildlife conservation group, is assisting the department in the operation, officials said.

Officials had earlier said they will conduct the first-ever wildlife census in the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in the national capital in July, and one of its ''focal points will be leopards''.

The census will take at least three months to complete and the findings will be published by December.

In March, the forest department had said a leopard family had been living in the wildlife sanctuary for six months.

