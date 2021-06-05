Left Menu

Royal Bengal Tiger found dead at Assam's Kaziranga National Park

A carcass of a male Royal Bengal Tiger was discovered near Sidha Kathoni area of Kaziranga National Park, officials informed on Saturday.

ANI | Bihdia (Assam) | Updated: 05-06-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 23:11 IST
Royal Bengal Tiger found dead at Assam's Kaziranga National Park
Carcass of a male Royal Bengal Tiger. Image Credit: ANI
A carcass of a male Royal Bengal Tiger was discovered near Sidha Kathoni area of Kaziranga National Park, officials informed on Saturday. The carcass was found by the joint patrolling staff of Bihdia Anti-poaching Camp (APC) and Naramora APC, the Kaziranga National Park Authority informed.

The age of the tiger is estimated to be about 4 years. The authorities performed a post-mortem on the carcass, and infighting was found to be the cause of death.

The carcass has been disposed of as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines. (ANI)

