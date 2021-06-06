Explosion in Yemeni city of Marib kills at least 12 - medical source
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-06-2021 01:12 IST | Created: 06-06-2021 01:12 IST
An explosion near a petrol station in the Yemeni city of Marib killed at least 12 people on Saturday, a medical source said.
The source told Reuters that dozens of people, many of them badly burned, had been taken to Marib General Hospital and 12 of them had died of their injuries, including five children.
Confirming the explosion, the Marib Governorate blamed the incident on a missile strike by Houthi militia fighting a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen's civil war. It said 14 people had been killed.
