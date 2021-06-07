Left Menu

Norway's Equinor books capacity at Lithuanian LNG terminal

Three companies including Equinor booked import capacity totalling 8.9 terrawatt hours (TWh) of LNG during initial bidding for the period of 12 months beginning Oct. 1, Klaipedos Nafta said. About half of terminal's annual import capacity of 39 TWh was used in 2019 and 2020, said. The terminal is connected to gas grids of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Finland.

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 07-06-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 12:21 IST
Norway's Equinor books capacity at Lithuanian LNG terminal
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor booked capacity for the first time to import liquified natural gas (LNG) to Lithuania's LNG terminal, its operator Klaipedos Nafta said. Three companies including Equinor booked import capacity totalling 8.9 terrawatt hours (TWh) of LNG during initial bidding for the period of 12 months beginning Oct. 1, Klaipedos Nafta said.

About half of terminal's annual import capacity of 39 TWh was used in 2019 and 2020, said. The terminal is connected to gas grids of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Finland. A link to Poland is due to open at the end of 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
2
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021